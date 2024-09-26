AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 99 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $687.46.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $802.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $726.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $819.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

