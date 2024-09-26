AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 54,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NAPR opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

