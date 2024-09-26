AE Wealth Management LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMAY. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 389,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 379,509 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BMAY opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $119.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

