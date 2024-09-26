AE Wealth Management LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $352,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

