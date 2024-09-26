AE Wealth Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $290.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

