AE Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

