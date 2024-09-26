AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FMAR opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

