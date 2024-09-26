AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,469,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,620,000 after buying an additional 102,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.1 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $159.92 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

