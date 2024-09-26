AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.