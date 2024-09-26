AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $119.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $121.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
