AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,332 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,027,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $33.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $664.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

