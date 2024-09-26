AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $388.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.42. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $390.00.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,361 shares of company stock valued at $29,349,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.