AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

