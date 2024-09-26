AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,828,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 81,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 761,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $488.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $46.79.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

