AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $813,000 Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 0.9 %

NATH stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 66.80%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

