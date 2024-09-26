Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Up 74.1% in September

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the August 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeries Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeries Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aeries Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeries Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeries Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

AERT stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Aeries Technology has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

Featured Articles

