Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 9,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 87,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeries Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aeries Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeries Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

