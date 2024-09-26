Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Position Boosted by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for about 2.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $225,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE AMG opened at $174.97 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $189.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.03.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

