Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Up 161.7% in September

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 161.7% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agape ATP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATPC opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Agape ATP has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 million and a P/E ratio of -96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 177.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

