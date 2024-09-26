AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,509 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $171,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 69.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

