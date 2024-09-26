Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.