Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,274,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,535,000 after buying an additional 1,261,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,690,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,620,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,007,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,051,000 after acquiring an additional 874,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

