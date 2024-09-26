AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 745,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRI opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

