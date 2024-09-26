AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Short Interest Up 64.3% in September

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AI Transportation Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,235,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,637,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in AI Transportation Acquisition by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 252,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Performance

AITR stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.