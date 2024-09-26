Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.52

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $12.17. Air Canada shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 16,564 shares trading hands.

Air Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.