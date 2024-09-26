Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APD. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

APD opened at $295.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $297.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

