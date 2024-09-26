Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at $64,448,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,448,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $90,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,585,418.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,745,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.