Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Airship AI Price Performance
AISPW opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
Airship AI Company Profile
