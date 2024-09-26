Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Airship AI Price Performance

AISPW opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Airship AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.