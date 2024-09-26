Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,714,000 after acquiring an additional 149,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after acquiring an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.