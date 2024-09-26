Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,032 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,861.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,030. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

AKRO opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -0.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

