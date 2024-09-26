Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 8.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 1,529,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,019,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

