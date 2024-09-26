Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Major Shareholder Sells $11,715.00 in Stock

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $11,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,589,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Algorhythm Price Performance
Shares of RIME stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 94,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,369. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.97.
About Algorhythm
