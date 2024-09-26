Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Major Shareholder Sells $11,715.00 in Stock

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $11,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,589,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Algorhythm Price Performance

Shares of RIME stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 94,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,369. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

About Algorhythm

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

