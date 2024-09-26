Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,488 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $131,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

