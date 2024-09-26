Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,682,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 16,468,699 shares.The stock last traded at $102.61 and had previously closed at $95.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Alibaba Group by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,284,000 after buying an additional 495,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 257,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

