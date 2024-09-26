Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 854.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 547.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.88.

Shares of ALGN opened at $242.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.48.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

