Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Down 4.6%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 3,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
Allbirds Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.79.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -12.27 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter worth $65,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allbirds
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.