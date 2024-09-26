Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Update

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alliance Entertainment stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Alliance Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

AENT opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 0.45. Alliance Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

