AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $39.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AB. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 117.84%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,935.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,935.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,824,522.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 242,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

