Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.09

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 57700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Allianz Trading Up 1.2 %
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.38 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
