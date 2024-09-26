Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Stock Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Allient worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at $27,069,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Stock Down 2.5 %

ALNT stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.51. Allient Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Allient had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on ALNT

Allient Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.