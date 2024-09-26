Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.14. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 18,467 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

