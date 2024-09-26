Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $272.73 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,491 shares of company stock worth $15,446,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.