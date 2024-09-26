Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) fell 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 159,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 76,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Separately, Raymond James raised Alpha Cognition from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Cognition Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
