Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,727 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Affirm Stock Down 3.1 %

AFRM opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 3.51. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,351 shares of company stock worth $5,081,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

