Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,686 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 2.16. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

