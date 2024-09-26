Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,107 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

