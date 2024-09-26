Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 5,537 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,277 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after buying an additional 423,934 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,575,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,712,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 108,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 98,061 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

