Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 696 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,682,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,660,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jabil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after acquiring an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $78,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil Announces Dividend

Shares of JBL stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Read Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.