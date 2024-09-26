Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $107.95 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

