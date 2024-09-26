Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,636 shares of company stock worth $289,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

